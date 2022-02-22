Fuel Demand Estimated To Grow 5.5% In FY23 Says PPAC

-
India's fuel demand is estimated to see a rise of 5.5% on year to 214.5 million tonnes in FY 2023, according to the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
Demand for petroleum products grew by 4.9% in the first nine months of the current fiscal year that began in April 2021. Fuel consumption was 148.3 million tonnes in April-December 2021.
