Fuel Demand Estimated To Grow 5.5% In FY23 Says PPAC

India's fuel demand is estimated to see a rise of 5.5% on year to 214.5 million tonnes in FY 2023, according to the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Demand for petroleum products grew by 4.9% in the first nine months of the current fiscal year that began in April 2021. Fuel consumption was 148.3 million tonnes in April-December 2021.

