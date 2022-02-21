Paddy Procurement Progressing Smoothly Says Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

-
ALSO READ
India Needs Right Mix Of Investment And Income Policies For Its Food Based Safety Net
IMPRESSION Randomized Trial: Past the halfway mark and progressing rapidly
Public Procurement On GeM Expected To Cross INR One Lakh Crores By End Of This Financial Year
TheSuperSol founder Aleem Ahmad launches IT management software to help businesses run smoothly
Zomato Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 63 cr; revenue jumps 82%
-
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a latest update today that the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.
A quantity of 695.67 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto 20.02.2022 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, NEF (Tripura), Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Till now about 94.15 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 1,36,350.74 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU