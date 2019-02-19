Future Consumer gains after entering into arrangement

rose 2.18% to Rs 44.60 at 11:06 IST on BSE after the company said it is entering into an arrangement with the Middle East's leading chain of retail supermarkets,

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 161.07 points, or 0.45% to 35,659.51

On the BSE, 64,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 45.05 and a low of Rs 44.25 so far during the day.

(FCL) said the company is entering into an arrangement with the Middle East's leading chain of retail supermarkets, FCL and Choithrams have identified an opportunity to strategically partner across the UAE, and to bring FCL's portfolio of leading brands to consumers across the With a network of more than 60 supermarkets across UAE, and Qatar, Choithrams will, under this arrangement, market, distribute and retail FCL brand products for sale through its own stores, as well as distribute FCL brands to other

In terms of this arrangement, FCL will be leveraging Choithrams' reach to export and distribute its core brands categories, comprising initially the - Tasty Treat, Sangi's Kitchen, Desi Atta Company, and

On a consolidated basis, reported net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 26.33% to Rs 991.23 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Future Consumer is India's first sourcing-to-supermarket company by

