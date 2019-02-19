HCL Infosystems Ltd Falls 1.22%

has lost 32.5% over last one month compared to 3.07% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX

lost 1.22% today to trade at Rs 16.2. The S&P BSE IT Sector is down 0.54% to quote at 15120.79. The is up 3.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.04% and lost 0.85% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 25.63 % over last one year compared to the 5.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 32.5% over last one month compared to 3.07% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2761 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 89762 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 67.6 on 16 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.9 on 11 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)