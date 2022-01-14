HCL Technologies acquires Hungary-based Starschema

-
HCL Technologies signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary. The strategic acquisition will bolster HCL's capability in digital engineering -- driven by data engineering -- and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.
Starschema provides consulting, technology and managed services in data engineering to Global 2000 companies in the U.
S. and Europe.
The acquisition combines Starschema's high-value capabilities and data-focused expertise with HCL's existing presence in industry segments undergoing data-driven transformation. In addition, HCL will strengthen its position in data engineering, which is an integral part of the company's digital engineering capabilities and next-generation offerings.
