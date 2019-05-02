Future Lifestyle Fashions standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 1271.28 croreNet profit of Future Lifestyle Fashions rose 40.48% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 1271.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 976.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.54% to Rs 145.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.46% to Rs 5377.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4218.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1271.28976.85 30 5377.414218.90 27 OPM %8.459.04 -8.588.68 - PBDT89.3472.91 23 395.75304.90 30 PBT32.2730.07 7 199.10155.57 28 NP36.4425.94 40 145.37110.51 32
