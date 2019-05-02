Future Lifestyle Fashions standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 1271.28 crore

Net profit of rose 40.48% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 1271.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 976.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.54% to Rs 145.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.46% to Rs 5377.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4218.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1271.28976.855377.414218.908.459.048.588.6889.3472.91395.75304.9032.2730.07199.10155.5736.4425.94145.37110.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)