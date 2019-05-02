Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit declines 12.28% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 1141.98 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 12.28% to Rs 92.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 1141.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1098.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.50% to Rs 467.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 516.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 5138.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4569.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1141.981098.27 4 5138.864569.59 12 OPM %13.1015.38 -14.4417.28 - PBDT164.08187.56 -13 803.88862.19 -7 PBT140.60167.89 -16 713.41786.40 -9 NP92.82105.81 -12 467.35516.40 -9
