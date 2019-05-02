Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit declines 12.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 1141.98 crore

Net profit of declined 12.28% to Rs 92.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 1141.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1098.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.50% to Rs 467.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 516.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 5138.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4569.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

