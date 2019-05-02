Container Corporation Of India standalone net profit rises 20.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 1834.29 crore

Net profit of rose 20.70% to Rs 352.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 1834.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1639.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.37% to Rs 1215.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1044.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 6881.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6157.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1834.291639.056881.916157.1525.4724.3125.8623.97595.37466.702113.461778.30483.65365.661688.881385.65352.31291.901215.411044.46

