JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 477.42% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Container Corporation Of India standalone net profit rises 20.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 1834.29 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 20.70% to Rs 352.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 1834.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1639.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.37% to Rs 1215.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1044.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 6881.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6157.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1834.291639.05 12 6881.916157.15 12 OPM %25.4724.31 -25.8623.97 - PBDT595.37466.70 28 2113.461778.30 19 PBT483.65365.66 32 1688.881385.65 22 NP352.31291.90 21 1215.411044.46 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU