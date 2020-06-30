Future Market Networks standalone net profit rises 29.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.57% to Rs 29.96 croreNet profit of Future Market Networks rose 29.50% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.57% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 11.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 121.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.9633.13 -10 121.56126.45 -4 OPM %35.4123.75 -42.5531.02 - PBDT17.067.14 139 71.2838.14 87 PBT3.230.56 477 20.1413.02 55 NP3.602.78 29 11.0710.09 10
