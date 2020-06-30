Nirlon standalone net profit rises 98.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 82.20 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 98.65% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.92% to Rs 109.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 310.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.2076.95 7 310.00298.67 4 OPM %71.8771.11 -74.4875.70 - PBDT54.4137.32 46 199.74157.68 27 PBT40.7822.55 81 146.4998.80 48 NP29.3614.78 99 109.4863.68 72
