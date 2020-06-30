Nirlon standalone net profit rises 98.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 82.20 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 98.65% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.92% to Rs 109.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 310.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

