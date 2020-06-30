Phaarmasia standalone net profit declines 55.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.60% to Rs 5.49 crore

Net profit of Phaarmasia declined 55.65% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.60% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.77% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 24.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.4912.6524.4525.6512.399.093.392.850.821.331.371.290.721.210.970.830.511.150.540.78

