Phaarmasia standalone net profit declines 55.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.60% to Rs 5.49 croreNet profit of Phaarmasia declined 55.65% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.60% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.77% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 24.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.4912.65 -57 24.4525.65 -5 OPM %12.399.09 -3.392.85 - PBDT0.821.33 -38 1.371.29 6 PBT0.721.21 -40 0.970.83 17 NP0.511.15 -56 0.540.78 -31
