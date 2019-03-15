Future Supply Chain Solutions gets reaffirmation in ratings for bank facilities

-
From CAREFuture Supply Chain Solutions has received the re-affirmation from CARE Ratings with respect to the following bank facilities -
Long term bank facilities fund based - CARE AA-; Stable
Long term bank facilities term loan - CARE AA-; Stable
Short term bank facilities non fund based - CARE A1+
Futher, the company received credit rating of CARE A1+ for proposed issue of commercial paper.
