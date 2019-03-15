JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

REC Ltd soars 1.49%, Gains for third straight session

Baba Arts update on buyback of shares
Business Standard

Future Supply Chain Solutions gets reaffirmation in ratings for bank facilities

Capital Market 

From CARE

Future Supply Chain Solutions has received the re-affirmation from CARE Ratings with respect to the following bank facilities -

Long term bank facilities fund based - CARE AA-; Stable
Long term bank facilities term loan - CARE AA-; Stable
Short term bank facilities non fund based - CARE A1+

Futher, the company received credit rating of CARE A1+ for proposed issue of commercial paper.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements