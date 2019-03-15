Board of IB Infotech Enterprises approves change in company secretary

-
At meeting held on 15 March 2019The Board of IB Infotech Enterprises has accepted the resignation of Nupur Kakyankar as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect. The Board has appointed Saloni Sadalage as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from 15 March 2019.
