Board of IB Infotech Enterprises approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 15 March 2019

The Board of IB Infotech Enterprises has accepted the resignation of Nupur Kakyankar as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect. The Board has appointed Saloni Sadalage as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from 15 March 2019.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 12:50 IST

