Board of Titan Company approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Titan Q2 net rises 8 pc to Rs 301.11 cr
Titan Q3 net profit up 46 pc to Rs 411.09 crore
Titan Company gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.42% in the December 2018 quarter
-
With effect from 14 March 2019The Board of Titan Company has approved the appointment of N. Muruganandam, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, as a Chairman and Director on the Board of Titan Company in the place of K. Gnanadesikan, IAS with effect from 14 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU