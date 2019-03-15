Board of Titan Company approves change in directorate

JUST IN
With effect from 14 March 2019

The Board of Titan Company has approved the appointment of N. Muruganandam, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, as a Chairman and Director on the Board of Titan Company in the place of K. Gnanadesikan, IAS with effect from 14 March 2019.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 11:12 IST

