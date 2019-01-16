JUST IN
Majestic Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 158.71% to Rs 35.78 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 158.71% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.7813.83 159 OPM %70.4052.78 -PBDT20.900.87 2302 PBT19.20-1.17 LP NP19.21-1.40 LP

