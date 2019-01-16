Majestic Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 66.12% in the September 2018 quarter
Majestic Auto standalone net profit rises 396.72% in the September 2018 quarter
Amtek Auto narrows net loss to Rs 80.2 cr in Oct-Dec 2017 qtr
JBM Auto Q1 net up 25% at Rs 20 crore
Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 562.50% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 158.71% to Rs 35.78 croreNet profit of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 158.71% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.7813.83 159 OPM %70.4052.78 -PBDT20.900.87 2302 PBT19.20-1.17 LP NP19.21-1.40 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU