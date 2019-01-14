JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides below 36,000 mark
Business Standard

Tata Sponge Iron consolidated net profit declines 25.53% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.62% to Rs 260.83 crore

Net profit of Tata Sponge Iron declined 25.53% to Rs 26.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 260.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 214.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales260.83214.47 22 OPM %11.6422.43 -PBDT44.2157.43 -23 PBT41.3054.34 -24 NP26.8136.00 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements