KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 188.13 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 78.59% to Rs 53.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 188.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.188.13167.7542.9044.0984.3250.3171.5040.8553.3829.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)