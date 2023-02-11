JUST IN
Business Standard

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 188.13 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 78.59% to Rs 53.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 188.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales188.13167.75 12 OPM %42.9044.09 -PBDT84.3250.31 68 PBT71.5040.85 75 NP53.3829.89 79

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:37 IST

