G.M. Breweries tumbles after weak Q3 performance

G.M. Breweries slumped 9.08% to Rs 771.65 after the company recorded 6.3% fall in net profit to Rs 19.79 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 21.11 crore in Q3 FY21.
Net income from operations rose 16.9% YoY to Rs 130.88 crore during the quarter.
While the company's net profit has declined by 9.4%, net income has improved by 12.9% in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Cost of materials consumed increased by 33.8% YoY to Rs 95.35 crore in Q3 FY22.
Profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 26.44 crore, down by 6.3% from Rs 28.22 crore reported in the same period last year.
G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.
