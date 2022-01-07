Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Lombard receives IRDAI approval for scheme of arrangement
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company recommends interim dividend
Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter
CRISIL assigns 'AAA' to the subordinated debt of ICICI Lombard
AXA Group exits ICICI Lombard
-
Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 31.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28809 shares
Godrej Industries Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Titan Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2022.
Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 31.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28809 shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.1,283.65. Volumes stood at 14370 shares in the last session.
Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 32845 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7766 shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.648.00. Volumes stood at 16555 shares in the last session.
KPIT Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 7.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.47% to Rs.717.10. Volumes stood at 4.64 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 42109 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13257 shares. The stock slipped 0.01% to Rs.1,448.05. Volumes stood at 7203 shares in the last session.
Titan Company Ltd saw volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38553 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.2,603.10. Volumes stood at 50811 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU