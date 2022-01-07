Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter

Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 31.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28809 shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Titan Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2022.

Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 31.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28809 shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.1,283.65. Volumes stood at 14370 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 32845 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7766 shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.648.00. Volumes stood at 16555 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 7.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.47% to Rs.717.10. Volumes stood at 4.64 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 42109 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13257 shares. The stock slipped 0.01% to Rs.1,448.05. Volumes stood at 7203 shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd saw volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38553 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.2,603.10. Volumes stood at 50811 shares in the last session.

