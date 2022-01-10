Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 37.16 points or 0.14% at 25596.66 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 4.24%), Hikal Ltd (down 2.85%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.53%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.12%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 1.89%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.36%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.11%), and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.1%).

On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.94%), Anuh Pharma Ltd (up 3.81%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.69%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 511.87 or 0.86% at 60256.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 157.05 points or 0.88% at 17969.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.14 points or 1.11% at 30365.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61.83 points or 0.69% at 9022.37.

On BSE,2627 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

