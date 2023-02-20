G R Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for two projects worth Rs 3,613 crore

G R Infraprojects announced that it has emerged as lowest (L‐1) bidder for two projects floated by National Highways Logistics Management.

The first project involves development, operation and maintenance of Ropeway from Gaurikund to Kedarnath in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost is Rs 1,875 crore. The construction period is 1,460 days from appointed date and the operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date.

The second project requires development, operation and maintenance of Ropeway from Govind Ghat - Ghangaria - Hemkund Sahib in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost is Rs 1,738 crore. The construction period is 1,460 days from appointed date and the operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% YoY to Rs 2,191.88 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 1.13% to end at Rs 1161.65 on the BSE today.

