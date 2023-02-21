Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 154.17 points or 0.44% at 35160.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (up 1.39%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.19%),Polycab India Ltd (up 1.04%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.99%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.69%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.67%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.32%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.28%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.63%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.14%), and Timken India Ltd (down 1.14%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 25.28 or 0.04% at 60716.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.25 points or 0.15% at 17870.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.81 points or 0.11% at 27972.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.23 points or 0.03% at 8834.02.

On BSE,1526 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

