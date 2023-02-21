FMCG shares edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 72.23 points or 0.44% at 16477.79 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.47%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 2.25%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 2.16%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.79%),Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 1.76%), Marico Ltd (up 1.41%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 1.26%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.04%), and Emami Ltd (up 0.91%).

On the other hand, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 2.42%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.8%), and KRBL Ltd (down 1.44%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 25.28 or 0.04% at 60716.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.25 points or 0.15% at 17870.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.81 points or 0.11% at 27972.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.23 points or 0.03% at 8834.02.

On BSE,1526 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

