Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 118.73 points or 0.58% at 20571.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.79%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.29%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.11%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.85%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.4%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.36%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.21%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 25.28 or 0.04% at 60716.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.25 points or 0.15% at 17870.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.81 points or 0.11% at 27972.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.23 points or 0.03% at 8834.02.

On BSE,1526 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)