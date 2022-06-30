G R Infraprojects announces completion of Uttar Pradesh project

G R Infraprojects on Wednesday announced that it has completed the project on the development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package‐VII) from Mojrapur (Azamgarh district) to Bijaura (Ghazipur district) in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis.

The completion certificate has been issued by the independent engineer on 28 June 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effe from 7 March 2022. The contract price of the project stood at Rs 1,437.47 crore.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The road construction company's consolidated net profit rose 8.9% to Rs 276.56 crore on 12.4% drop in net sales to Rs 2,396.11 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of G R Infraprojects were up 0.86% to Rs 1,109.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)