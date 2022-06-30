G R Infraprojects announces completion of Uttar Pradesh project

-
ALSO READ
G R Infraprojects successfully bids for NHAI road project in Rajasthan
Dilip Buildcon completes two national highway projects in Karnataka
IRB Infrastructure Developers rallies on executing concession agreement with UPEIDA
IRB Infra SPV achieves financial closure for Ganga Expressway project
IRB Infra achieves financial closure for Rs 6538 cr Ganga Expressway project
-
G R Infraprojects on Wednesday announced that it has completed the project on the development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package‐VII) from Mojrapur (Azamgarh district) to Bijaura (Ghazipur district) in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis.
The completion certificate has been issued by the independent engineer on 28 June 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effe from 7 March 2022. The contract price of the project stood at Rs 1,437.47 crore.
G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
The road construction company's consolidated net profit rose 8.9% to Rs 276.56 crore on 12.4% drop in net sales to Rs 2,396.11 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of G R Infraprojects were up 0.86% to Rs 1,109.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU