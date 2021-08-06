G R Infraprojects emerges L1 bidder for NHAI road project in Punjab

-
G R Infraprojects has emerged as lowest bidder for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project entailing construction of Four/ Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway No.
NH-205K from Junction with NE-5 Village near to Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode, Package-1 (Section from Design Ch. 0.000 to Design Ch. 37.700, total length 37.700 Km.). The company bid project cost of Rs 951 crore.
