G R Infraprojects receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Uttar Pradesh

G R Infraprojects announced that the project gConstruction of 4 Lane NH]56 bypass connecting NH]2 (Rakhauna Village km 782.546 of NH]2) with NH]56 (Vajidpur Village km 271.300 of NH]56) as part of Varanasi Ring Road, Design Chainage km 0.000 to km 16.400 (total length 16.980 km including Interchange loop at NH]2), in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP Phase]VII, on EPC Mode.h has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation with effect from 21 October 2021.
The Provisional Certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer vide letter dated 21st October 2021, received by the Company on 22 October 2021.
