K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1829 cr

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 1829 crore across its various businesses.

These include -

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders of Rs 656 crores for T&D projects in Europe and Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs 144 crores in the technologically enabled/ emerging metro segments in India.

Civil: The business has secured orders of Rs 935 crores for infra works in the water pipelines and industrial segments in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs 94 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

