Punjab & Sind Bank appoints director

With effect from 21 October 2021

Punjab & Sind Bank has appointed Dr. Ramjass Yadav as Executive Director of Punjab & Sind Bank from the date of assumption of office till the date of his superannuation, i.e. 30 April 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Dr. Ramjass Yadav has taken over the charge today i.e., 21 October 2021. We will be submitting the brief profile and Form B of Dr. Ramjass Yadav in due course.

