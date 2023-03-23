G R Infraprojects successfully bids for NHAI road project worth Rs 1225.87 cr

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L]1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 23 March 2023 for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for gFour laning of NH 530B from Devinagar Bypass (End) (Existing Km. 208.000 of NH 530B/ Design Km. 66.000) to Kasganj Bypass (End) (Existing Km. 150.100 of NH 530B/ Design Km. 123.100) in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity modeh.

The bid project cost is Rs 1226.87 crore.

