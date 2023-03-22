G R Infraprojects JV bags Dibang Multipurpose Project worth Rs 3637.12 cr

G R Infraprojects announced that Dibang Power (Lot 4) Consortium (JV of G R lnfraprojects and Patel Engineering) has been emerged as L]1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening through e]Reverse Auction dated 21 March 2023 for the tender invited by NHPC for Tender ID: 2020_NHPC_547285_1: Construction of Civil Works for LOT]4: Comprising Head Race Tunnels including Intake, Pressure Shafts, Penstocks, Power House & Transformer Cavern, Tail Race Tunnels, Pothead Yard, Adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW), Arunachal Pradesh, India.

The bid project cost is Rs 3637.12 crore. Share of G R Infraprojects in the consortium is 50%.

