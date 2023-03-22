G R Infraprojects JV bags Dibang Multipurpose Project worth Rs 3637.12 cr

-
ALSO READ
NHPC gains after Cabinet nod for Dibang MMP in Arunachal Pradesh
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter
SBI sanctions additional non-fund based limits to Capacite Infraprojects
G R Infraprojects bags Rs 758 cr multi modal logistics park in Madhya Pradesh
Capacit'e Infraprojects gains on bagging order worth Rs 151 crore
-
The bid project cost is Rs 3637.12 crore. Share of G R Infraprojects in the consortium is 50%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU