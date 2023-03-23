IDFC (through IDFC FHCL) raises stake in IDFC First Bank

IDFC Financial Holding Company (IDFC FHCL) has subscribed and has been allotted 37,75,00, 859 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of IDFC FIRST Bank on payment of the application money of approx.

Rs. 2,196.30 crores to IDFC FIRST Bank.

With this investment, IDFC's holding (through IDFC FHCL) in IDFC FIRST Bank will go up to approx. 39.99% of the IDFC FIRST Bank's Paid up equity share capital.

