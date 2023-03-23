Board of NHPC to consider raising up to Rs 5600 via debt

On 28 March 2023

The Board of NHPC will meet on 28 March 2023 to consider the proposal to raise debt upto Rs. 5,600 crore during financial year 2023-24 through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/ tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of term loans/ external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.

