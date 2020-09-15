G S Auto International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Benchmarks hit day's high; auto stocks see value buying
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter
G G Automotive Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
G.I. Joe' movie in development
It's back! Pre-launch bookings start for the new BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS
-
Sales decline 84.32% to Rs 5.31 croreNet loss of G S Auto International reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.32% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.3133.86 -84 OPM %16.767.94 -PBDT0.021.16 -98 PBT-1.020.04 PL NP-0.910.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU