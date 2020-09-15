James Warren Tea consolidated net profit declines 47.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 17.05 croreNet profit of James Warren Tea declined 47.51% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.0533.78 -50 OPM %7.2114.21 -PBDT2.995.48 -45 PBT2.244.69 -52 NP1.903.62 -48
