G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.09% to Rs 0.35 croreNet Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.22 59 OPM %54.2963.64 -PBDT0-0.05 100 PBT-0.14-0.21 33 NP-0.14-0.20 30
