G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.350.2254.2963.640-0.05-0.14-0.21-0.14-0.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)