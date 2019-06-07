JUST IN
Business Standard

G V Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:18 IST

