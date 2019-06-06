JMT Auto reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 66.37 croreNet Loss of JMT Auto reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 66.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 360.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 347.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales66.3795.16 -30 360.05347.24 4 OPM %1.8112.99 -10.0114.05 - PBDT-2.455.40 PL 21.4630.30 -29 PBT-8.56-1.88 -355 -4.411.72 PL NP-5.19-1.73 -200 -2.470.79 PL
