Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Maha govt to stand guarantor for Central loans worth Rs 325 cr
Dover Corporation on aggressive talent hunt in India
Nearly 2,800 dengue cases in Delhi till Dec 22
AGC Networks completes acquisition of Black Box Corporation
-
Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 2.85 croreNet Loss of Dhanada Corporation reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 11.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.852.93 -3 11.2210.93 3 OPM %10.536.14 -19.7016.93 - PBDT-0.37-0.47 21 -0.67-0.69 3 PBT-0.57-0.76 25 -1.65-1.89 13 NP-0.57-0.76 25 -1.65-2.99 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU