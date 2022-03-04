Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 32.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.54 lakh shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, CEAT Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 March 2022.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 32.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.68% to Rs.169.80. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19666 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.685.00. Volumes stood at 28826 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 59.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.18% to Rs.120.25. Volumes stood at 12.84 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 17.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.38% to Rs.209.65. Volumes stood at 2.87 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59955 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.1,020.50. Volumes stood at 63049 shares in the last session.

