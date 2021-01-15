GAIL (India) board approves Rs 1046 cr buyback

The board of GAIL (India) approved a proposal to buyback upto 6,97,56,641 equity shares (1.55% equity) at Rs 150 each for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1046.35 crore.

Shares of GAIL (India) were down 2.43% at 140.50. The buyback price of Rs 150 per share is 4.1% premium to Thursday's closing price of Rs 144. As of 8 January 2021, the Government of India held 51.76% stake in GAIL (India).

Further, the board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share. The company has fixed 28 January 2021 as a record date for determining the shareholder eligible for dividend and share buyback.

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. Its consolidated net profit slipped 8.51% to Rs 1,068.16 crore on 24.32% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 13,809.86 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

