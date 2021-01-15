Information Technology stocks slip

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 338.4 points or 1.26% at 26533.68 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.52%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.88%),Coforge Ltd (down 3.38%),Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 3.34%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.14%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 3.04%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.43%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 2.42%), and Wipro Ltd (down 2.42%).

On the other hand, Aptech Ltd (up 5.58%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.83%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.19%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 264.44 or 0.53% at 49319.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.1 points or 0.48% at 14525.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 102.94 points or 0.55% at 18779.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 42.94 points or 0.68% at 6299.6.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 1789 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)