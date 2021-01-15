Volumes soar at ICRA Ltd counter

-
ICRA Ltd clocked volume of 33959 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4784 shares
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 January 2021.
ICRA Ltd clocked volume of 33959 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4784 shares. The stock gained 0.09% to Rs.2,850.00. Volumes stood at 1957 shares in the last session.
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd notched up volume of 56.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.329.50. Volumes stood at 11.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Steel Authority of India Ltd clocked volume of 2826.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 781.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.69.80. Volumes stood at 3203.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd notched up volume of 28763 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9141 shares. The stock rose 0.22% to Rs.6,797.85. Volumes stood at 5942 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.06% to Rs.345.10. Volumes stood at 54967 shares in the last session.
