GAIL (India) features in Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2020

GAIL (India) has figured in the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2020. There are only 31 Indian companies in the list featuring 750 companies from 45 countries, with just nine Indian Public Sector Entities making the cut.

Out of 750 companies across the Globe in Forbes Best Employers 2020 list, GAIL's ranking is 403. It is ranked 5th among Indian PSEs.

