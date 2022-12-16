GAIL (India) Ltd soars 0.87%, gains for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.2, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.2, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18401.8. The Sensex is at 61769.63, down 0.05%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 8.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26489.2, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 264.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.65, up 1.13% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 13.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 6.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

