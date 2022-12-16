Ind Bank Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, RSWM Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2022.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 43.55 at 16-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 86338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11247 shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 55.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18911 shares in the past one month.

RSWM Ltd surged 19.18% to Rs 215.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10774 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd spurt 18.63% to Rs 87.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd rose 17.45% to Rs 27.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17569 shares in the past one month.

