Dr. Reddy's Labs slips on closure of psoriasis drug clinical development

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.85% to Rs 4,388.65 after the company said that Aurigene Oncology, it's wholly owned subsidiary will stop the clinical development of INDUS-3, a drug meant to treat psoriasis.

Aurigene Oncology, today reported results of INDUS-3, a phase IIb double blind placebo-controlled study of AUR101 conducted in the United States, in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.

The pharma major in an exchange filing said, The INDUS-3 study, met its primary endpoint of PASI-75 response at 12 weeks at the 400 mg BID dose, when compared to placebo. The primary endpoint of PASI-75 at 12 weeks at the 200 mg BID dose and the 400 mg QD dose were not met. There were no safety issues identified in the study. Aurigene will be closing the clinical development of AUR101 in psoriasis.

Murali Ramachandra, PhD, chief executive officer of Aurigene said, The magnitude of efficacy improvement with AUR101 (versus placebo) in psoriasis are not what we hoped for in the study. While the positive statistical results at 400 mg BID confirm the role of RORy in psoriasis, other agents, such as IL-17 antibodies as well TYK-2 inhibitors, lead to better results.

In view of this, we believe that AUR101 will not add desirable benefit to patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. Therefore, we have decided to stop the clinical development of AUR101 as an oral drug in psoriasis. Pursuing AUR101 for other indications with suitable partners remains an option.

Aurigene Oncology (formerly known as Aurigene Discovery Technologies) is a development stage biotechnology company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug maker reported 12% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,128 crore on 9% rise in revenues to Rs 63,057 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

