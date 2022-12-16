Nava Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2022.

Nava Ltd soared 13.23% to Rs 228.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26724 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 17.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd spiked 6.42% to Rs 126.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd gained 5.22% to Rs 60.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd jumped 5.14% to Rs 233.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27562 shares in the past one month.

