GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.22%, up for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.65, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.97% in last one year as compared to a 13.8% fall in NIFTY and a 10.12% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.65, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 10212.7. The Sensex is at 34617.41, down 0.72%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 17.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14603.65, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 380.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 103.6, up 1.87% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 32.97% in last one year as compared to a 13.8% fall in NIFTY and a 10.12% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

