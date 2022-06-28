GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 136, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.53% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% jump in NIFTY and a 22.72% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 15816.6. The Sensex is at 53070.7, down 0.17%. GAIL (India) Ltd has dropped around 5.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24238.15, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.78 lakh shares in last one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd is down 10.53% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% jump in NIFTY and a 22.72% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 5.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

The PE of the stock is 5.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

